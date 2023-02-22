'Driver's Licenses for All' bill passes Minnesota Senate

The House needs to vote on changes made in the Senate before the bill heads to the desk of Gov. Walz for his signature.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The attached video aired on Jan. 31, 2023, when the bill passed through the Minnesota House

After hours of debate on Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill that would allow undocumented Minnesotans to get a driver's license.

Lawmakers passed the "Drvier's Licenses for All" bill by a vote of 34-31 early Wednesday morning. The bill has slight differences from the one passed by the House and heads back for final approval before moving to Gov. Walz's desk.

“This is a huge win for Minnesota’s immigrant movement,” said Senator Zaynab Mohamed, the Minneapolis Democrat who authored the bill. “I am so proud to have co-led this effort to restore the freedom to drive alongside my friend and colleague, Senator Champion. This victory belongs to Minnesota’s immigrants and the dedicated advocates who have bravely fought for this legislation for over 20 years. Today we sent a message to Minnesota’s undocumented community: we hear you, we see you, and you are a part of our beloved community.”

History made at 2:00 a.m. -- MN Senate approves Driver's Licenses for All bill, enabling undocumented immigrants to obtain Minnesota DLs. It passed on a straight party line vote, after nearly 5 hours of debate. pic.twitter.com/vPmyiqUZbV — John Croman (@JohnCroman) February 22, 2023

According to the bill, the driver's licenses issued to undocumented people will look the same as others in Minnesota. Any person who applies for a card must have a Minnesota address but does not have to prove that they are a U.S. citizen or that they're in the country lawfully.

The Immigrant Law Center said in a statement that then-Governor Tim Pawlenty changed state policy in 2003, barring undocumented people and people who have a temporary status from getting a Minnesota license.

Republicans in the Senate attempted to add amendments to the bill on Tuesday, aiming for language like "For Driving Only," “Not for Flying” or “Not for Voting” added to licenses, according to KARE 11's John Croman.

"We have concerns with the ability for people to vote or do same-day registration once they have a photo ID," Rep. Jon Koznick, a Lakeville Republican, explained to KARE 11 at the end of January when the bill passed through the House with a 69-60 vote.

"We have real concerns about that with the integrity of the election process, and the sanctity of the vote."

Because of small changes made to the language in the bill, it heads back to the House for approval before moving on to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

