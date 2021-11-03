Election brings plenty of change to Minneapolis City Council

More than half the seats will be occupied by new candidates.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council has a massive overhaul after Tuesday's elections with more than half of the seats being occupied by new candidates.

Seven of the 13 wards will have new councilmembers after five incumbents lost their bids for re-election and two councilmembers didn't seek re-election, including the council's president Lisa Bender out of Ward 10.

The new members include Elliott Payne (Ward 1), Robin Wonsley Worlobah (Ward 2), Michael Rainville (Ward 3), LaTrisha Vetaw (Ward 4), Jason Chavez (Ward 9), Aisha Chughtai (Ward 10) and Emily Koski (Ward 11).

Jeremiah Ellison (Ward 5), Jamal Osman (Ward 6), Lisa Goodman (Ward 7), Andrea Jenkins (Ward 8), Andrew Johnson (Ward 12) and Linea Palmisano (Ward 13) all retained their seats, making this the first time the majority of the council is made up of people of color.

UNOFFICIAL WINNERS

City Council Ward 1: Elliott Payne

City Council Ward 2: Robin Wonsley Worlobah

City Council Ward 3: Michael Rainville

City Council Ward 4: LaTrisha Vetaw

City Council Ward 5: Jeremiah Ellison (incumbent)

City Council Ward 6: Jamal Osman (incumbent)

City Council Ward 7: Lisa Goodman (incumbent)

City Council Ward 8: Andrea Jenkins (incumbent)

City Council Ward 9: Jason Chavez

City Council Ward 10: Aisha Chughtai

City Council Ward 11: Emily Koski

City Council Ward 12: Andrew Johnson (incumbent)