2022 Voter Guide: What to know about Wisconsin's elections

KEY 2022 ELECTION DATES IN WISCONSIN
- July 20: Deadline to register by mail or online for the primary
- July 27 through as late as Aug. 7: In-person absentee voting at municipal clerk's offices for the primary
- Aug 9: Wisconsin primary election and 8 p.m. deadline to return absentee ballots for the primary
- Oct. 19: Deadline to register by mail or online for the general election
- Oct. 25 through as late as Nov. 6: In-person absentee voting at municipal clerk's offices for the general election
- Nov. 8: General election and 8 p.m. deadline to return absentee ballots for the primary
WHO CAN VOTE IN WISCONSIN?
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, in order to be eligible to vote in Wisconsin you must be:
- A U.S. citizen
- At least 18 years old on Election Day
- A resident at your current address for at least 28 days prior to the election
- Not currently serving any felony sentence (including probation, parole or supervised release)
- Not judged incompetent to vote
HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN WISCONSIN
Wisconsin voters can register in advance of the election by completing an online form or submitting a form by mail. Voter registration is also available at the polls on Election Day.
Wisconsin residents can search their current registration status online.
WHAT'S ON YOUR BALLOT
Sample ballots can be found searching by address on the My Vote Wisconsin website.
WHERE & WHEN TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY
The Wisconsin Election Commission provides an online search tool to help voters find their polling location.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day in Wisconsin.
DO I NEED TO BRING AN ID TO VOTE?
Yes. Wisconsin requires photo identification at the polls. The rule has been in effect in Wisconsin since 2015.
Wisconsin residents can apply for a free state ID card through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website. For residents without a birth certificate, there is an alternative method to petition for an ID card.
HOW TO VOTE EARLY IN PERSON
Early in-person absentee voting is available at some Wisconsin municipal clerk's offices in the state from Oct. 25 through as late as Nov. 6, 2022. Each community sets its own dates and hours, however, so voters should contact their municipal clerk for information.
Similar photo ID requirements are in place as Election Day.
HOW TO VOTE ABSENTEE IN WISCONSIN
Eligible Wisconsin voters can request an absentee ballot by filling out an online form, or by printing out an application and mailing it to the municipal clerk's office.
Military and overseas voters have extra options for absentee voting, with details available on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
Under Wisconsin law, absentee voters must fill out their ballot in the presence of a witness who must be an adult U.S. citizen.
Absentee ballots must be received by the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
WHERE IS MY MUNICIPAL CLERK'S OFFICE?
The Wisconsin Election Commission provides an online directory for locating the municipal clerk for your area.
