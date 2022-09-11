Black women will serve in MN Senate for first time

Democrats Erin Maye Quade, Zaynab Mohamed, and Clare Oumou Verbeten will share the honor of being first.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — In all of its history, the Minnesota Senate never had a Black woman on it – but that's about to change. At least three Black women won their elections and will share the honor of being first.

In Senate District 63, which covers south Minneapolis, Zaynab Mohamed won the seat with 86% of the vote.

"We worked for it," she said. "It's humbling. It's exciting."

Meanwhile, Clare Oumou Verbeten won District 66 with 78% of the vote. She'll represent Falcon Heights, Lauderdale and parts of Roseville and St. Paul.

"I'm excited about the work that we're going to get done and I'm also really tired," Oumou Verbeten said with a smile. "I've been on this journey of knocking day after day."

Finally, in Apple Valley and parts of Eagan and Rosemount, Erin Maye Quade won District 56 with 57% of the vote.

"I'm excited to get to work," said Maye Quade, who was also elected to the Minnesota House in 2016. "Little tired but mostly that's because of my six-month-old."

Not only will these three be the first Black women in a 164-year history, they're also becoming a few other "firsts."

"I'm also the first out lesbian elected to the Minnesota State Senate," Maye Quade said.

"I am also one of the first Black LGBTQ women to serve in the Minnesota Senate," Oumou Verbeten also said.

At 25 years old, Mohamed says she'll be the youngest person entering the Senate and the youngest woman in the Senate's history.

"I am the first Muslim woman – visibly Muslim woman – going in as well," Mohamed added.

The women say they leaned on each other for support on the campaign trail, and they plan to do the same in the DFL-majority Senate as they push for legislation.

"Protecting reproductive rights," Maye Quade said. "That was the number one issue I heard on the doors. Supporting our public schools … I'd really love to see universal meals in schools. Hungry kids can't learn so we've got to pass that."

"The people of Minnesota … they want to make sure that everything is funded from our education system to our healthcare system," Mohamed said. "I know every one of my colleagues worked hard to win their seats so that we can be united and take care of the people in our districts."

"My priority since I started this race has been racial justice, building a community that's safe for all of us," Oumou Verbeten said. "Every issue facing our community is an issue of racial justice, whether it's education or health care or housing, climate change."

All three Senator-elects also said they support legalizing recreational marijuana.

"One of the things I'm certainly really focused on is – and that I see as a racial justice issue – is legalizing cannabis and expunging records," Oumou Verbeten said.

Watch more Minnesota politics: