Court: Minnesota absentee ballots must be received by Election Day

The ruling strikes down a rule change for 2020 allowing absentee ballots to be received at county election offices by Nov. 10.

With less than a week until the election, a ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down an extension for Minnesota election offices to receive mail-in absentee ballots, dramatically altering the timeline for Minnesota voters.

In a ruling issued Thursday, the court overturned a state plan enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which would have allowed mail-in ballots to be received by election offices within seven days of the election (Nov. 10) if the ballots were postmarked by Election Day (Nov. 3).

As a result of the ruling, all absentee ballots must now be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

"The democratically-enacted election rules in Minnesota provide that mail-in votes must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted (or 3:00 p.m. if delivered in person). Minn. Stat. § 203B.08. The rule of law, as established by the United States Constitution and the Minnesota Legislature, dictates these rules must be followed notwithstanding the Secretary’s instructions to the contrary," the ruling stated. "There is no pandemic exception to the Constitution."

However, in a dissenting opinion, one of the judges noted the late date of the ruling, and its potential impact on Minnesota voters.

"The court’s injunctive relief has the effect of telling voters—who, until now, had been under the impression that they had until November 3 to mail their ballots—that they should have mailed their ballots yesterday (or, more accurately, several days ago). With the court’s injunction in place, fewer eligible Minnesotans will be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote. That, in and of itself, should give us significant pause before granting injunctive relief," Judge Jane Kelly wrote in her dissent.

It's currently unclear if Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

WHAT VOTERS CAN DO

Minnesota voters who have already returned their absentee ballots by mail can track their ballot online at the Secretary of State's Office to see if it has been received by their county election office.

Voters who recently mailed their ballots who may be concerned about meeting the Nov. 3 deadline can choose to cast their vote during in-person early voting or on Election Day at their regular polling location instead. Doing so will cancel the mailed ballot, and it will not be counted, even if it is received by the Nov. 3 deadline.

"As long as your absentee ballot hasn’t been counted by your election officials, you may still cast a ballot in person by voting in your polling place on Election Day or at your local early voting location," the Secretary of State's website reads.

Absentee ballots may also be returned in-person by 3 p.m. on Election Day to the county election office that sent the ballot.

Most importantly, the Secretary of State's office notes that absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at a polling place on Election Day, they must be returned to the county election office.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for updates.

Get more information about voting in the 2020 election in our KARE 11 Voter's Toolkit: