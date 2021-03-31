Delta CEO says new Georgia election law is 'based on a lie,' calls final bill 'unacceptable'

He made the comments in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian blasted the state's new election laws signed last week by Gov. Brian Kemp in a memo to its employees on Wednesday.

He said the airline joined other businesses in the state, working closely with elected officials from both parties, to try and remove "some of the most egregious measures."

"However, I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values," Bastian wrote in the memo. "The right to vote is sacred. It is fundamental to our democracy and those rights not only need to be protected, but easily facilitated in a safe and secure manner."

He said that after taking the time to fully understand the bill and speak with leaders and employees in the Black community, it's was evident that the bill is making it harder for people to vote.

"The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights," he wrote.

He said that he would continue to work with leaders and elected officials and closely monitor legislation in Congress that will expand voting rights nationwide.

"I know this result in Georgia has caused frustration, anger and pain for many members of our Delta family. I commit to you that as we move forward, Delta will continue to do everything in our power to hear and protect your voice and your rights, both in Georgia and nationwide."

Requires an ID number, like a driver’s license, to apply for an absentee ballot

Cuts off absentee ballot applications 11 days before an election

Limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes

Allows the state to take control of what it calls “underperforming” local election systems

Disallows volunteers from giving away food and drink to voters waiting in lines