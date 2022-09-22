Early voting in midterm elections starts Friday | Here's what you need to know

Voting centers open for early voting Friday at 8 a.m. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

MINNEAPOLIS — Early voting in this year's midterm elections starts Friday, Sept. 23 with the option to vote in person or by mail.

People can vote at their city's county election office, or certain cities and towns have a designated city office, like the Early Vote Center in Minneapolis.

For those planning to vote by mail, an absentee ballot will need to be mailed to them.

Voters can also request a ballot by applying through the Secretary of State's website. Those choosing this option will need to have a witness — a registered Minnesota voter or notary — when filling out their ballot. It also must be received no later than election or it won't be counted.

For members of the military or anyone living abroad can have a ballot sent to them. An immediate relative like a parent, spouse or sibling 18 or older can apply on their behalf.

To register to vote online, voters will need an email address and their Minnesota driver's license or Minnesota identification card number. Voters can also use the last four digits of their Social Security Number.

Be prepared to answer some questions about voter eligibility. To be eligible, voters must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old on Election Day

A resident of Minnesota for 20 days

Finished with all parts of any felony sentence

You can vote while under guardianship unless a judge specifically has revoked your right to vote.

You cannot vote if a court has ruled that you are legally incompetent.

Once registered, voters are urged to confirm their polling place location.

While it's better to register to vote ahead of time, people can wait until Election Day to register in Minnesota. Those registering on Election Day must bring proof of residence.

This year, there are some big races on the ballot.

The most talked about race is the race for governor: Democratic incumbent Governor Tim Walz takes on several Republican challengers, including Scott Jensen.

Then there's the race for Minnesota Attorney General, with incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison and Republican Jim Schultz as the two frontrunners.

Another race to watch: the race for Secretary of State. Two-term incumbent Steve Simon takes on Republican Kim Crockett.

Voting centers open for early voting Friday at 8 a.m. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

