LIVE UPDATES: Breaking down some of Minnesota's biggest races

There's plenty for Minnesota voters to decide this Election Day, including the race for governor, congressional seats, attorney general and secretary of state.

MINNESOTA, USA — Election Day in Minnesota has no shortage of storylines with major races across the state, including some that will have national implications.

One of the biggest races this election cycle is for governor where Democratic incumbent Tim Walz is facing off against Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen. The state's attorney general and secretary of state will also be decided, as will the Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney.

On a national level, there are several tight congressional races, including a rematch in the 2nd Congressional District between Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along below for live updates and live results for some of Minnesota's biggest races:

MN GOVERNOR

Gov. Tim Walz is asking voters to share his optimism that Minnesota will emerge stronger than ever from traumatic events in recent years, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd and the riots that followed.

Dr. Scott Jensen is asking voters to trust him to lead the state in a different direction, arguing that Walz's performance in office leaves Minnesota moving in the wrong direction.

Both campaigns are spending unprecedented amounts on advertising, and independent expenditure groups and political action committees are also flooding the airwaves with ads that often blur and distort the facts.

MN ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison is seeking a second term after a 12-year stint in the U.S. House, where he’d made history as the first Muslim member of Congress. Prior to going to Congress in 2007, he spent four years in the Minnesota House. His legal career included work as a criminal defense lawyer and a legal aid attorney.

He's locked in a tight battle with Republican political newcomer Jim Schultz, a corporate lawyer who lives in suburban Minnetonka.

Schultz has spent his legal career practicing corporate law, with his most recent private sector job serving as counsel for Varde Inc., a global investment firm. He has also served in a leadership role in the Human Life Alliance, a nonprofit that works to end abortions.

SECRETARY OF STATE

The outcome of the 2020 election looms large in the current race for Secretary of State.

Two-term incumbent Democrat Steve Simon says he's proud of how the state's election workers and voters pulled together in the midst of a pandemic to lead the nation in turnout for the third time in a row.

Republican challenger Kim Crockett has referred to the 2020 election as a "train wreck" and "lawless." Crockett, an attorney who previously worked for the conservative think tank Center for the American Experiment, hasn't been willing to say then-President Donald Trump lost Minnesota, where he finished 232,000 votes behind Joe Biden.

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District is one of the few true swing districts in the nation and has become one of the battlegrounds for control of the U.S. House.

As a result, tens of millions of dollars have poured into the state from national Democratic and Republican groups attempting to sway voters.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who flipped the district from red to blue in 2018, is now seeking a third term in CD2, which extends south from the Twin Cities. Redistricting changed the boundaries, shifting it west into large swaths of Le Sueur County where voters will see Craig's name on the ballot for the first time.

Craig entered politics in 2016 after a career as an executive at St. Jude Medical, a global medical device company that was headquartered in Little Canada and acquired by Abbott Laboratories in 1977.

She's locked in a tight race with Republican Tyler Kistner, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who came close to defeating Craig in 2020. She won by just 2.5 percentage points in a three-way race that included a deceased Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate.

HENNEPIN COUNTY ATTORNEY

Martha Holton Dimick and Mary Moriarty are vying to replace Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who is stepping away after 24 years as the top prosecutor in the state's largest county.

Holton Dimmick said a wave of homicidal violence in north Minneapolis that included killings of children shocked her into stepping down from her post as a Hennepin County judge to run for county attorney.

Mary Moriarty spent three decades as a public defender, including six years as Hennepin County's chief public defender, overseeing a large staff of courtroom lawyers. She has stressed the importance of being evenhanded with victims and those caught up in the criminal system.

HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF

History will be made regardless of which candidate becomes the next Hennepin County Sheriff.

Whether it be Dawanna Witt or Joseph Banks, it will be the first time Hennepin County will elect a Black sheriff. Witt could also become the county's first woman sheriff should she win the election.

The winner will replace Sheriff David Hutchinson, who announced earlier this year he wouldn't be seeking reelection. Both Banks and Witt have a combined total of more than 40 years in law enforcement in various roles.

Witt is currently serving as a major in the department that oversees the largest bureau — Adult Detention and Court Services.

Banks, a former police chief and now a bail bondsman, is also the co-founder of Twin Cities Recovery Project, an organization assisting those struggling with substance abuse.

WI GOVERNOR

According to the Associated Press, Wisconsin's hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term against Republican challenger Tim Michels. Evers won in 2018 by a little more than a percentage point.

Michels has largely self-financed his run, pitching himself as a political outsider. He has the endorsement of Trump, which he touted to win the GOP primary but downplayed in the general election.

WI U.S. SENATE

With Republicans needing to flip just one seat to take control of the U.S. Senate, a tight battle in Wisconsin between Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has emerged as one of the nation's key races.

The U.S. Senate is currently split evenly at 50-50 among Democrats and Republicans, giving Democrats the thinnest of majorities in the chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaking vote. While states like Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia are considered competitive Senate races, the Johnson-Barnes matchup increasingly looks like one that could help determine the fate of the Senate majority.

