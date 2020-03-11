Live updates: Election Day in Minnesota

The latest developments on polling places, election results, dropping off your absentee ballot and all things Election Day 2020.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 - Election Day

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Minnesota

Absentee ballots can still be dropped off at a county election office or drop-off location until 3 p.m.

You can register to vote at your polling place, with the proper documents

Secretary of State Steve Simon says Minnesota may break its voter turnout record this year

7 a.m.

It's Election Day in Minnesota, and the polls are open.

As Secretary of State Steve Simon noted on Monday, Nov. 3 isn't really our one day to vote - it's just our last day to vote.

In fact, Minnesotans have already turned out in large numbers to vote early and submit absentee ballots. As of Monday evening, 1,839,710 ballots had already been accepted across the state. That's 62% of the 2016 turnout. There were still 297,482 outstanding absentee ballots at that point - in other words, ballots that Minnesotans requested but had not yet turned in.

At this point, for those who haven't voted, there are a couple of options:

Vote in person. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Make sure you check on your polling place with the Minnesota Polling Place Finder. Even if you think you know where you usually go, it could have changed due to COVID-19. Expect COVID-19 prevention measures including masks, sanitizer and 6 feet between each person waiting in line. If you are in line by 8 p.m., your ballot will be counted - even if you have to wait until past 8 p.m. to actually vote.

Those voting in person should know their rights and expect a safe and secure polling location on Tuesday, according to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Voter intimidation and harassment are illegal, and should be immediately reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office at 877-600-VOTE.

Voters can register to vote at the poll, by bringing in proof of identity and address, or having another registered voter in your precinct vouch for them. Options for proving identity are listed here.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said on Monday that he expects Minnesota may break its modern-day voting record of 77% in 2008 - and it's even possible that the state's 1950s all-time record of 80% could be beat.

Our KARE to Vote Team is digging into your questions for stories on-air and online. Text your questions, or any issues you see at your polling place, to 763-797-7215.