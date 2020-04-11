Live Updates: No winner yet declared in Wisconsin

The latest developments on election results and all things Election 2020.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, Nov. 4

KARE 11 will report results at kare11.com/elections as they come in. State officials caution that final results could take time.

Associated Press calls Minnesota for Joe Biden

Democrat Tina Smith retains U.S. Senate seat

Republican Michelle Fischbach unseats Collin Peterson

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Dean Phillips, Republican Rep. Tom Emmer retain Congressional seats according to Associated Press projections

The Associated Press projected Betty McCollum and Pete Stauber winners

7:00 a.m.

Neighboring Wisconsin remains one of six states who still have not declared a winner in the Presidential showdown. With 97% of results in Joe Biden is at 49.5% with 1,630,337 votes, and President Trump at 48.8% with 1,609,640 votes. The other states that are still out are Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press says if the current narrow margin stands, Trump can request a recount. It was Trump's victory in Wisconsin four years ago that brought him the White House by breaking through the Democrats’ “blue wall,” which also included Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In Minnesota, as of Wednesday morning all but two Congressional Districts have projected winners, according to the Associated Press.

In CD-1 the faceoff between incumbent Republican Jim Hagedorn and Democratic challenger Dan Feehan remains too close to call. Hagedorn defeated Feehan in 2018 by a narrow margin.

CD-2 pits incumbent Angie Craig against challenger Tyler Kistner. This race had been pushed to February after the death of Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks. Craig won a challenge in court to move the election back to November 3.

Races projected across the rest of state includes a U.S. Senate win for incumbent Tina Smith, a win in Minneapolis’ 5th district for incumbent Ilhan Omar, and a win for Michelle Fischbach in Minnesota’s western 7th Congressional District. Fischbach unseated 30-year incumbent Collin Peterson to become the first Republican to represent the area in decades.

On Tuesday night, the Associated Press projected Joe Biden as the winner in Minnesota just after 11 p.m.

Biden led President Donald Trump 54% to 44% in the state as of that time Tuesday, with 61% of precincts reporting.

Minnesota has 10 Electoral College votes.

3:00 a.m.

As Minnesota voters wait for the results from the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts, officials continue to recommend patience out of respect for the American democratic process.

The 1st Congressional District race is between Republican incumbent Jim Hagedorn and Democratic challenger Dan Feehan.

CD-2 is the battle between Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.