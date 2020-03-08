Election officials: Don't wait to send in your mail-in ballot for the August 11 primary

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, and received before the county canvass.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Election officials are advising Minnesota voters not to wait too long to send in their mail-in ballots for the August 11 primary election.

Under state law, mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before the day of the election, and must arrive at county election offices on the day before the county canvass to officially count the votes, which usually takes place two to three days after the election.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's office recommends to KARE 11 that voters have their ballots in the mail by Thursday, August 6.

Minneapolis election officials are suggesting that ballots be mailed even sooner - by Tuesday, August 4 - to ensure that ballots are postmarked and delivered in time to be counted.

According to the Secretary of State's office, ballots can be returned in-person to the county election office that sent the ballot, no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day.

Residents in nursing homes, assisted living, group homes, women's shelters, or people who are hospitalized may be able to request an agent to pick up their ballot for delivery.

Early voting is also available in-person at certain designated locations. Check with your local county election office for locations and times.

Voters can track the status of their ballot online to confirm that it was received and counted.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disesase Control is encouraging voting early by mail this year.

Absentee voting in Minnesota usually requires the signature of a witness; however, the witness requirement has been waived for registered voters for the August 11 primary. Voters who have changed names or addresses, as well as voters with first-time registrations are still required to have a witness signature on their mail-in ballot envelopes.