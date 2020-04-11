Fischbach unseats Democrat Colin Peterson after 15 terms

Peterson, the powerful chair of the House Ag Committee, had worried publicly about the growing partisanship in America and how it was impacting his district.

Three decades of serving northwestern Minnesota will come to a close for 15-term U.S. Congressman Colin Peterson, after he was beaten soundly by Republican Michelle Fischbach for the 7th District Seat.

"We know that we worked hard and we did everything that we could, and so our hard work paid off," the congresswoman-elect told KARE 11 in a Zoom interview. "The message that we had for the people of the 7th District that last night was very exciting, and I know we’re still waiting on the presidency to be called but I believe he’s (President Trump) going to win so it was an exciting night."

Peterson, the powerful chair of the House Ag Committee, had worried publicly about the growing partisanship in America and how it was impacting his district. Trump carried the 7th Congressional District in the 2016 presidential election by 31 percentage points, his biggest margin in any of the 29 House seats Democrats hold.

“There are so many Trump signs out here you wouldn't believe it," Peterson, 76, said recently.

The Associated Press says over 90% of House incumbents are usually reelected, thanks to name recognition and campaign fundraising advantages. But they're not immune to defeat. In the 2018 Democratic wave, 30 representatives seeking reelection — all Republicans — were defeated, including seven who'd served at least five terms. One, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., had served for 30 years.

Peterson released a statement thanking the voters who sent him to Washington for 15 terms. "I'd like to thank the people of the Seventh District for their support over the years. Serving them in Washington D.C has been a great honor, and I respect their decision to move in a different direction," Peterson wrote. "We ran a strong and positive campaign, but with the President winning this district by 30 points again, and the millions in outside money that was spent to attack me, the partisan tilt of this district was just too much to overcome."

