Gov. Walz unites with past Minnesota governors for 2020 election message

A new public service announcement features Walz alongside his three predecessors: Mark Dayton, Tim Pawlenty and Jesse Ventura.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Past and present leaders from across the political spectrum are coming together in a new non-partisan public service announcement encouraging Minnesotans to vote, alongside a call for civility and decency around the election and its results.

Gov. Tim Walz is joined by his three immediate predecessors for the video message, including former Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton, former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty and former Independence Party Gov. Jesse Ventura.

In the message, all four men are individually seated on camera at the state capitol. Each governor is wearing a mask at the beginning of the video, in a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the message, each governor shares pride in the security of Minnesota's voting system, while also reminding Minnesotans that it could take time to get final results.

"You can have faith that your vote will be counted," Dayton said in the video.

"But no matter who wins, let’s demonstrate the civility and decency that Minnesotans are known for," Pawlenty said.

"There is so much more that unites us rather than divides us," Walz said.

"Let’s show the country there is a better way," Ventura said.

I asked some friends to help me explain why Election Day might be a little different this year.



The four of us don't agree on everything. But we do agree on this: The 2020 election is too important to sit out.



Go vote. pic.twitter.com/USERzSzVKR — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 28, 2020

