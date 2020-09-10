Judge rules 2nd district congressional race can be held in November

ST PAUL, Minn. — A federal judge has ruled that the race for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District should be held on November 3.
A 2013 Minnesota law called for the race to be moved to a February special election, following the death of Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Charles Weeks.
The incumbent 2nd district representative, Democrat Angie Craig, filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that postponing the election to February would leave her constituents without a voice in Washington. With no election and no winner in November, no candidate would be able to fill the seat when members of Congress are sworn-in in January.
Republican challenger Tyler Kistner said he supported the February date, and accused Craig of trying to "silence" voters by rewriting the law.
Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office has said that anyone who already voted for Weeks in the 2nd district race can change their ballots up to 14 days before the election. Any voter who already sent in an absentee ballot and left the 2nd congressional race blank can also request to get their ballot back so they can fill in their candidate.