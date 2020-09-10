Judge rules 2nd district congressional race can be held in November

Minnesota state law said the election needed to be moved to a February special election after the death of LMN candidate Adam Charles Weeks.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A federal judge has ruled that the race for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District should be held on November 3.

A 2013 Minnesota law called for the race to be moved to a February special election, following the death of Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Charles Weeks.

The incumbent 2nd district representative, Democrat Angie Craig, filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that postponing the election to February would leave her constituents without a voice in Washington. With no election and no winner in November, no candidate would be able to fill the seat when members of Congress are sworn-in in January.

Republican challenger Tyler Kistner said he supported the February date, and accused Craig of trying to "silence" voters by rewriting the law.