Kanye West qualifies for Minnesota's presidential ballot

Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Minnesota's presidential ballot this November as an independent candidate, the state Secretary of State’s office said Tuesday.

A spokesman for the office said that official signature totals were not immediately available because election workers were in the process of taking personal information off the documents. West turned in the signatures a week ago, 2,000 of which required verification to get on the ballot.

West's name now appears alongside all other official presidential candidate filings on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

West launched his bid in a tweet on July 4, raising speculation that it was an effort by Republicans to siphon voters away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, or perhaps a publicity stunt. West has previously expressed his support for President Donald Trump.