LIVE RESULTS & MAP: Track the battleground states in the presidential race

Ballot counting continues in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina.

The world is awaiting a projection for a winner in the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, with ballot counting continuing in several key battleground states.

In many of the uncalled states, the slow vote count can be tied to the large increase in mail-in voting for the 2020 election, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each state has its own rules about when elections officials could begin counting those ballots, as well as different deadlines for when mail ballots must be received.

In addition, some states allow voters to cast provisional ballots, which cannot be counted until elections officials verify a voter's eligibility.

Each remaining state is key for either candidate to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency:

Pennsylvania: 20 electoral votes

Georgia: 16 electoral votes

Arizona: 11 electoral votes

Nevada: 6 electoral votes

North Carolina: 15 electoral votes

Check out the interactive maps below for each of the remaining battleground states, with vote totals and projections reported by the Associated Press.

PENNSYLVANIA

GEORGIA

ARIZONA

NEVADA