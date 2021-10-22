Minneapolis early voters head to polls, return mail ballots in record numbers

The number of ballots already received is higher than the tally of early ballots from both 2017 and 2013, with 10 days left to early vote.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota voters are known for showing up to the polls in historic numbers, and this year's municipal elections are no different.

Minneapolis city officials say more people have voted early in-person and by mail-in ballot than in any other recent municipal election.

The city says as of Friday night, it has received 12,564 early ballots for the upcoming Nov. 2 election. The number of ballots already received is higher than the total tally of early ballots from both 2017 (12,174) and 2013 (5,023), with 10 days left of early voting.

For those interested in getting to the polls before Election Day, the city's Early Vote Center at 980 Hennepin Ave. E. is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, Oct. 29. The center has also expanded its hours to now include weekends, which are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays from now until the Election. On the last day to vote early in-person, Monday, Nov. 1, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be mailed by Tuesday, Oct. 26 in order to be processed, and received by 3 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. For more information about returning your mail-in ballot, click here.

To find your polling place on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 2.), click here.

To see a full list of candidates and questions that will appear on this year's ballot, click here.