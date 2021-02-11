Minneapolis incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey leads field with first-choice votes, but race not yet final

The city's mayoral race has yet to be officially called as no candidate eclipsed 50%, however, Jacob Frey has received the most first-choice votes.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis mayoral race has yet to be officially called as no candidate eclipsed 50% on election night, however, Jacob Frey has received the most first-choice votes.

The lowest candidates' votes will now be redistributed until someone breaks the 50-percent mark. Redistribution will start Wednesday.

Minneapolis voters did send a clear message to reject Question 2 on the ballot, voting to keep the Minneapolis Police Department intact.

The safety ballot question, which would have replaced the MPD with a new Department of Public Safety, has not only been a contentious topic locally but it's also garnered plenty of national attention.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Minneapolis voted yes on Question 3 to allow the Minneapolis City Council the ability to regulate rent on private residential properties. Question 1 also passed, which means a "strong mayor system" will be adopted and more power will be shifted to the mayor.

Andrew Johnson, Lisa Goodman, Andrea Jenkins and Linea Palmisano all have retained their seats on the city council. LaTrisha Vetaw upset Phillipe Cunningham in Ward 4, Emily Koski ousted Jeremy Schroeder in Ward 11, Jeremiah Ellison is holding a lead to retain his seat in Ward 5 and Jason Chavez won Ward 9. Five wards have yet to be decided.