Mock elections held at K-12 schools statewide

ST PAUL, Minn. — As adults get ready to head to the polls, some adults are making an effort to get kids interested in the voting process by walking them through each step.

Three hundred schools statewide are participating in mock elections Friday, Monday and Tuesday – Election Day. At Highland Park Senior High School, the library was set up like a polling place Friday as students took a pen to the same ballots many Minnesota voters will use on Election Day.

Their votes don't count, but junior Mar Silver says being able to practice counts for something.

"It could be pretty intimidating for a lot of people," Silver said. "When you go in, you're like, 'Everyone's voting. I don't know how to go, what to do.' So just go in here, you've got a little practice in you, and then boom."

While Silver is 17 and ineligible to vote, senior Melanie Cruz is one of the eldest in her class. Tuesday, the 18-year-old will vote for the first time.

"I thought that when it came to voting, it was just you either pick … Republican or Democrat," Cruz said. "It kind of like made me a little anxious because I was just like, 'Oh, like, I already knew like who I wanted to vote for like as government but I wasn't expecting like these other people to come up.'"

Cruz says she now knows what to expect and what to do in the coming days – research the candidates.

The YMCA Center for Youth Voice partners with the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office to bring the mock elections to schools, helping kids as young as kindergarten learn how to vote.

"It does make an impact and it's a fun activity," YMCA Center For Youth Voice executive director Amy Anderson said. "By hopefully breaking down some of those barriers, they're more likely to cast a ballot or to go vote when they turn 18, and we also know through research that if you vote when you're 18, you're much more likely to become a lifelong voter."

The free initiative provides schools with ballots, privacy screens, "I voted" stickers, and resources for teachers to help students dig deeper into why voting is important.

"Have conversations about that," Anderson said. "Why might someone different vote differently than you do? Why do different areas of the state vote differently?"

After graduating in spring 2023, Cruz plans to attend community college.

"I do want to learn more about social issues," she said. "I definitely care about women's rights. I also care about the rights of the POC community."

"You want to vote for something that you believe in and that you stand for," Silver added.

Just like the real elections, students will get results from their mock elections next week. Results will be uploaded online.





