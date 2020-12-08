Omar defeats Melton-Meaux in 5th congressional DFL primary

Lacy Johnson won the GOP primary in the 5th congressional district, setting up a showdown with Omar in November.

MINNEAPOLIS — Rep. Ilhan Omar fended off a well-funded challenge by Antone Melton-Meaux, while Sen. Tina Smith will prepare to face former Rep. Jason Lewis for the U.S. Senate following Tuesday's Minnesota primary elections.

The Associated Press projected Omar to be the Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

— Jeremiah Jacobsen (@jcjacobsen) August 12, 2020

The race garnered plenty of attention entering Tuesday's primary as Melton-Meaux's campaign raised more than three times as much money as Omar in an effort to supplant the freshman representative.

Lacy Johnson was projected the winner of the Republican primary in the 5th District, and will now go against Omar in November.

— KARE 11 (@kare11) August 12, 2020

Tuesday's primary also set the stage for a November showdown between incumbent Democratic Senator Tina Smith to meet up with former U.S. Representative and GOP nominee Jason Lewis, who each won their respective primaries.

Among other winners Tuesday night was Kendall Qualls, who secured the GOP nomination in Minnesota's 3rd congressional district, while Rep. Dean Phillips was projected the winner of the DFL primary in the same district.

Former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach won the GOP primary in Minnesota's 7th district and will face off against Rep. Collin Peterson, who won the Democratic nomination.