Poll: Majority of MN residents want SCOTUS confirmation to wait

A new KARE 11/MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll shows 55% of Minnesotans think the Senate should not vote to confirm Trump’s nomination before the election.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump wants the Republican-led U.S. Senate to vote to confirm Coney Barrett before the November election.

But a new KARE 11/MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll shows a majority of Minnesotan do not agree that should happen.

By a margin of 55-39%, Minnesota voters surveyed in the poll believe the vote should wait until after the election. Six percent said they are not sure.

That margin is wider than the same poll found the race between Sen. Joe Biden and Trump for president. Biden leads in Minnesota, 48-42%, according to the poll.

The Supreme Court question was nearly unanimous among Biden supporters in the Minnesota Poll, who want the vote to wait. And eight percent of Trump supporters in the poll agreed.

And among independents – a majority thought the vote should wait. By a margin of 54 to 37 percent.

The KARE 11/MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll was conducted via phone by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, surveying 800 registered Minnesota voters by phone (both landline and cell) from Sept. 21-23, 2020.