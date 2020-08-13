President Trump expected to visit Minnesota, Wisconsin next week

NBC News reports the president will visit battleground states as "counterprogramming" to the Democratic National Convention.

WASHINGTON — President Trump is expected to make stops in several battleground states next week, as "counterprogramming" to the Democratic National Convention, which starts Monday.

NBC News reports the president is expected to stop in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday, followed by Arizona on Tuesday and Pennsylvania on Thursday.

KEYC-TV is reporting the president's visit will be in Mankato on Monday. Exact times and locations for the visits have not been released by the White House or the Trump campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to stop in Wisconsin next week.