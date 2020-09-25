President Trump to hold campaign rally in Duluth Wednesday

The president is scheduled to deliver a speech at 5 p.m. for his "Make America Great Again" event at the Duluth International Airport.

DULUTH, Minn. — President Donald Trump is coming to visit Duluth for a campaign rally next Wednesday, according to a press release.

The president is scheduled to deliver a speech at 5 p.m. at the Duluth International Airport.

Doors to the event are expected to open at 2 p.m.

The president's visit on Wednesday will mark his second visit to Minnesota in the current election cycle.

Trump and Biden were both in Minnesota on Sept. 18 for dueling campaign visits to the northern part of the state.