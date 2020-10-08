President Trump tweeted out a series of endorsements Monday ahead of Minnesota's primary.
The president backed former Congressman Jason Lewis in Tuesday's primary for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
"He is a proven leader who will help us Lower your Taxes, Protect our Communities and Defend your Second Amendment," the president tweeted about Lewis.
Lewis is vying for a spot on the ballot against incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tina Smith.
The president also repeated his support for former state senator and Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, who's seeking to challenge incumbent Democrat Collin Peterson in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.
In addition, President Trump tweeted his support for Minnesota's three incumbent Republican members of Congress: Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer, and Pete Stauber.
Hagedorn and Stauber are both first-term members of Congress seeking re-election. Emmer has represented Minnesota's 6th district since 2015.
The winners of Tuesday's primary advance to the general election in November.
