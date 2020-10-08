The president threw his support behind former Rep. Jason Lewis' run for U.S. Senate, along with the state's three GOP incumbent members of Congress.

President Trump tweeted out a series of endorsements Monday ahead of Minnesota's primary.

The president backed former Congressman Jason Lewis in Tuesday's primary for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

"He is a proven leader who will help us Lower your Taxes, Protect our Communities and Defend your Second Amendment," the president tweeted about Lewis.

Lewis is vying for a spot on the ballot against incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tina Smith.

Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) will be an incredible Senator for the State of Minnesota! He is a proven leader who will help us Lower your Taxes, Protect our Communities and Defend your Second Amendment… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

The president also repeated his support for former state senator and Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, who's seeking to challenge incumbent Democrat Collin Peterson in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.

In addition, President Trump tweeted his support for Minnesota's three incumbent Republican members of Congress: Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer, and Pete Stauber.

Hagedorn and Stauber are both first-term members of Congress seeking re-election. Emmer has represented Minnesota's 6th district since 2015.

Congressman Jim Hagedorn (@JimHagedornMN) is an incredible advocate for Minnesota! He fights for our Farmers, Vets and Small Businesses, and he strongly defends your Second Amendment! Jim has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #MN01 https://t.co/MeuHHh8KFc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

My friend, Congressman @TomEmmer, is doing a tremendous job for the people of Minnesota! He strongly supports our brave Law Enforcement & National Guard, fights for our Vets and works hard to Cut your Taxes! Tom has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #MN06 https://t.co/fPIsaonBXO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Congressman @PeteStauber fights for the hard-working people of Northeastern Minnesota! A former professional hockey player, Pete knows how to win. He stands for Law Enforcement, Small Business and our Vets. Pete has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #MN08 https://t.co/hu99hpOvbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

The winners of Tuesday's primary advance to the general election in November.