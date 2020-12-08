Projections show strong turnout in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services is projecting 103,222 votes as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. This total would eclipse 2018's voting total by nearly 2,000.

MINNEAPOLIS — Voting projections in Minneapolis are showing more people voting in this primary election than in 2018 -- and more than 2012, 2014 and 2016 combined.

So far, majority of the votes in this year's primary have come from early voting, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is just under 90 minutes until the polls close. Here’s an unofficial update on turnout, including Early Vote data and data about ballots cast at the polls today. pic.twitter.com/20EZTjP3iD — Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services (@VoteMpls) August 11, 2020

Secretary of State Steve Simon has cautioned that it could take time for full election results to be known, due to the high numbers of mail-in ballots.

