Secretary of State reminds Minnesotans to check polling place locations for Election Day voting

Some established Minnesota polling places have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST PAUL, Minn. — In a press briefing Monday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon reminded voters to verify the location of their polling place if they plan to vote in-person on Election Day.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some polling places which were located in buildings such as nursing homes in previous years have been moved to avoid exposing vulnerable people to the virus.

To make sure that you know where to vote on Election Day, Simon recommends using the polling place finder on the Secretary of State website. The tool lets Minnesota residents enter their county or zip code, followed by their street address, to find where they should go on Nov. 3 to cast their ballot.

Get more information about voting in the 2020 election in our KARE 11 Voter's Toolkit: