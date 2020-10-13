Secretary of State says final election results could take at least a week

Some races may have a clear winner on Election Day, but due to an increase in mail-in voting, the final results won't come out until Nov. 10 at the earliest.

MINNESOTA, USA — Secretary of State Steve Simon says this election will be familiar in some ways, but very different in others.

On Election Night, we should know the results from all the early absentee ballots and all the ballots that were cast in person on Election Day.

So, like normal, some of the races may have a clear winner on Election Night or early the next morning.

It all depends on how close the races are this year.

However, Simon is warning Minnesota voters that the official results for the election won’t come out until Nov. 10 at the earliest.

That means some races may not have a clear winner for over a week.

That's because mail-in voters have until Nov. 3 to postmark their ballots, and as long as they're received before Nov. 10 they'll still count.

Simon says other states also have different election laws that may slow down the results for the presidential race.

"In Pennsylvania they can't even dip into their mountain of mail until Election Day. I can't even imagine that. We have two weeks to go through our absentee mail-in ballots,” Simon says.

So, if we don't know the winner on election night, voters shouldn't immediately assume the worst, that the system has been hacked, or there's massive voter fraud going on.

Simon says it's all part of the system they've designed to give voters more options to stay safe during these unprecedented times.

“We want to get the message out that this is literally by design. We’re all going to get through this together and I think we’re going to have a successful outcome from an administrative standpoint,” Simon says.

It's also important to remember that all of this could change if a party or candidate decides to challenge the results.

A recount could take several weeks to carry out.

A lawsuit could take even longer.

Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the deadline to pre-register to vote in Minnesota.

So, if you’re reading this article on Tuesday night, and you haven’t registered, there’s still time.