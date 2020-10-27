Supreme Court rejects delay in Minnesota's 2nd congressional district election

Voter will decide on the race in the November general election, despite a state law calling for a delay to February.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request to delay the election in Minnesota's 2nd congressional district, following the death of a third party candidate.

In a ruling Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who handles emergency requests for the federal appeals court that oversees Minnesota, denied a request from Republican candidate Tyler Kistner to postpone the election.

A state law called for the race to be moved to a special election in February, following the sudden death of Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Charles Weeks in September.

The Minnesota Nominee Vacancy Statute, enacted in 2013, calls for postponing any race in which a "major political party" candidate dies within 79 days of a general election. Weeks' Legal Marijuana Now party is considered a major party in Minnesota.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Angie Craig filed a federal lawsuit against the Minnesota Secretary of State, who is in charge of elections, arguing that postponing the election to February would leave the district's constituents without a voice in Washington when members of Congress are sworn-in in January.

A federal judge granted an injunction, restoring the race in November; the judge also added Kistner as a defendant in case at that time.

Kistner appealed the ruling, arguing that many early voters didn't cast a ballot in the 2nd district race when they believed the race would be postponed; however, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Kistner’s appeal.

“We appreciate the Supreme Court's timely response to our request," Kistner said in a statement following the decision by Justice Gorsuch. "It's unfortunate that Angie Craig is continuing to silence and disenfranchise thousands of her own constituents. As we have said before, we continue to urge Minnesotans to vote in the November 3rd election, and we look forward to debating the merits of this law in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in November."