Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Duluth

Minnesota was the VP's first campaign stop after the conclusion of the Republican National Convention.

DULUTH, Minn. — Fresh off the conclusion of the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence hit the campaign trail with Minnesota as his first stop.

The vice president's plane touched down at Duluth International Airport shortly after noon on Friday, with a masked Pence waving to supporters as he exited the plane.

During remarks at Duluth's Clure Marine Terminal, Pence rallied supporters behind President Donald Trump's 'America's First' agenda, in addition to topics like law and order, the economy, and the 2nd amendment.

"It is a great message to Minnesota for the Vice President to touch upon the accomplishments and forward looking agenda for the administration in this important port city; the gateway to northern Minnesota and the Iron Range," Minnesota GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement.

KBJR-TV reports Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson and Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe also spoke at the event to endorse the Trump-Pence ticket, along with the mayors of Chisholm, Eveleth, Ely and Babbitt.

Pence also thanked former Duluth mayor Gary Doty for his support, but Duluth's current Democratic mayor Emily Larson struck a far different tone in a call with reporters.

"While we will ensure we have a very safe visit for Vice President Pence today, I absolutely do not and will not support a platform that does not put people first," Larson said.

Pence's visit marks the second Minnesota visit by the incumbent Republican presidential ticket in two weeks. President Donald Trump spoke to supporters in Mankato on Aug. 17.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Minnesota's electoral votes since Richard Nixon in 1972; however, the Trump campaign has viewed the state as within its reach, with some recent polling showing the race against Joe Biden as a statistical dead heat in Minnesota.