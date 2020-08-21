The VP plans to stop in Minnesota and Michigan following the conclusion of the Republican National Convention.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Trump campaign has announced that Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Duluth on Friday, August 28, following the conclusion of the Republican National Convention the previous day.

Pence is expected to deliver remarks at a "Workers for Trump" event at the Clure Public Marine Terminal on Friday morning. A press release said the event will focus on President Trump's "America First agenda" in contrast to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The VP is also scheduled to make a campaign appearance in Michigan later in the day.

Pence's visit marks the second Minnesota visit by the incumbent Republican presidential ticket in two weeks. President Donald Trump spoke to supporters in Mankato on Monday.

No Republican has carried the Minnesota's electoral votes since Richard Nixon in 1972; however, the Trump campaign has viewed the state as within its reach. The Trump-Pence ticket lost Minnesota to Democrat Hillary Clinton by one-and-half percentage points in 2016.