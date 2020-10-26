Election profiles: 2020 Minnesota races for U.S. Senate, House

KARE 11 takes a closer look at the candidates looking to represent Minnesota in Washington, D.C.

KARE 11's John Croman is profiling the race for U.S Senate in Minnesota, as well as all eight of Minnesota's congressional districts.

U.S. SENATE

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith is back on the ballot, two years after winning a special election for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota in November 2018. Smith was appointed to the seat earlier in 2018 to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Sen. Al Franken.

Smith faces former Republican Congressman Jason Lewis. The former talk radio host served one term representing Minnesota's 2nd congressional district from 2017 to 2019.

Minnesota's Legal Marijuana Now party, an official major party in the state following the 2018 election, is running independent Kevin O'Connor in the senate race.

Oliver Steinberg is running as the candidate for the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party.

U.S. HOUSE - DISTRICT 1

The race for southern Minnesota's 1st congressional district is a rematch of the 2018 election.

Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn is seeking a second term in Washington after a narrow victory in 2018.

Democrat Dan Feehan, a former U.S. Army captain and Assistant Secretary of Defense is looking to unseat Hagedorn in their rematch.

Bill Rood is running in the district for the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party.

U.S. HOUSE - DISTRICT 2

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is seeking her second term in Minnesota's 2nd congressional district, facing Republican challenger Tyler Kistner, a former U.S. Marine.

Uncertainty has surrounded the race, however, following the sudden death of Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Charles Weeks in September. His death initially triggered a Minnesota state law that pushed the race to a February special election. However, Craig successfully sued to stop the delay, arguing it would leave the district without representation. Kistner appealed, saying many early voters did not cast a ballot in the race for the November election after learning about the delay to February. Kistner vowed to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court after losing his initial federal appeal.

U.S. HOUSE - DISTRICT 3

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips is looking to stay in Washington for a second term in Minnesota's 3rd congressional district.

Veteran and health care executive Kendall Qualls is the Republican challenger, hoping to return the west metro district to the GOP.

U.S. HOUSE - DISTRICT 4

Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum is seeking her 11th term representing Minnesota's 4th congressional district, which includes portions of Ramsey and Washington counties, including St. Paul.

Republican Gene Rechtzigel is challenging the longtime incumbent in the traditionally Democratic district.

The Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party has endorsed Susan Sindt, who also ran in 2018.

U.S. HOUSE - DISTRICT 5

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is running for second term after making history as the first Somali-American in Congress with her victory in 2018.

Republican businessman Lacy Johnson is looking to pull an upset over Omar in the traditionally blue district that includes much of Minneapolis.

Retired Minneapolis business owner Michael Moore is running in the district with the Legal Marijuana Now party.

U.S. HOUSE - DISTRICT 6

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer is running for his third term representing central Minnesota's 6th district, which stretches from the northern Twin Cities suburbs to St. Cloud.

The Democratic challenger in the 6th district is actress and former Mrs. Minnesota America Tawnja Zahradka.

U.S. HOUSE - DISTRICT 7

Longtime Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson's seat has been a focus of Republicans in 2020, in the northwestern Minnesota district that has traditionally voted red in most other major races in recent years.

Peterson is Minnesota's longest serving member of Congress, representing the 7th district since 1991.

Republican former lieutenant governor and state senator Michelle Fischbach is looking to unseat the longtime incumbent.

The Legal Marijuana Now party has endorsed Slater Johnson in the 7th district, while the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party has endorsed Rae Hart Johnson.

U.S. HOUSE - DISTRICT 8

Republican Rep. Pete Stauber is seeking his second term in Congress. The retired police officer from Duluth was first elected to represent the northeastern Minnesota district in 2018.

Former Baxter city council member Quinn Nystrom is running for the Democrats.

The Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party has endorsed Judith Schwartzbacker.

