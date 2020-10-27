Minnesota AG reminds voters of their in-person rights

Anyone who experiences voter interference or intimidation while voting or attempting to vote is encouraged to report it to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One week before the election, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is reminding voters of their rights.

Ellison released guidance Tuesday outlining federal and state laws that protect them from interference or intimidation, officials said.

Anyone who experiences voter interference or intimidation while voting or attempting to vote is encouraged to report it to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office at 877-600-VOTE.

"Minnesota and federal law are clear: It is strictly illegal to intimidate or interfere with voters," Ellison said. “As Attorney General, I do not expect to have to enforce these laws. But I will not hesitate to enforce them to the fullest extent if necessary to protect Minnesotans’ right to vote.”

The following is an outline of protections you have as a voter, according to Ellison's office: