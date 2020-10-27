Minnesota AG reminds voters of their in-person rights

ST PAUL, Minn. — One week before the election, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is reminding voters of their rights.
Ellison released guidance Tuesday outlining federal and state laws that protect them from interference or intimidation, officials said.
Anyone who experiences voter interference or intimidation while voting or attempting to vote is encouraged to report it to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office at 877-600-VOTE.
"Minnesota and federal law are clear: It is strictly illegal to intimidate or interfere with voters," Ellison said. “As Attorney General, I do not expect to have to enforce these laws. But I will not hesitate to enforce them to the fullest extent if necessary to protect Minnesotans’ right to vote.”
The following is an outline of protections you have as a voter, according to Ellison's office:
- No one may prevent you from voting or registering to vote.
- No one may force you to vote for or against someone.
- No one may interfere with you when you go to vote.
- Only voters are allowed within 100 feet of polling places, with limited exceptions. So-called “poll watchers” are not allowed within 100 feet of polling places.
- No one may harass or intimidate you more than 100 feet from a polling place.
- No one may interfere with you while you cast your ballot.
- Challengers designated by political parties are allowed in polling places; however, they are subject to restrictions, and may not harass or intimidate you or attempt to influence voting in any manner.
- Law enforcement may not interfere with your right to vote.
- The President may not order agents of the federal government to polling places. Agents of the federal government may not interfere with your right to vote.
- The President may not order military to polling places. Military may not interfere with your right to vote.
- Private armed forces are illegal in Minnesota and may not interfere with your right to vote.