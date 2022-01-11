Yes, Minnesota employers must pay you for time you need to vote

Minnesota law says employers can't refuse, limit or interfere with your right to vote, including what time you choose to vote.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In most communities across Minnesota, polls for the 2022 midterm elections will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

If you didn't vote early and need to go to your polling place on election day, Minnesota law requires employers to pay for the time you need to vote if it falls within your scheduled work time.

And employers can't require that you use personal leave or vacation time to vote.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office:

Employers can't directly or indirectly refuse, limit or interfere with your right to vote, including what time you choose to vote

However, they can ask that you tell them when you'll be gone and ask employees to coordinate absences

Voters have the right to time off to vote in all state, federal, and regularly scheduled local elections

And remember: Polls close at 8 p.m., but if you're in line by then you can vote!

Employers that violate this law are guilty of a misdemeanor, and complaints should be filed with the county attorney's office.

