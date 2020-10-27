Officials: Get your ballot in the mail today, or hand it in yourself

If you can't get your absentee ballot in the mail by Tuesday, Oct. 27, there are several options for returning it in person.

Although technically the deadline for an absentee ballot to be postmarked in Minnesota is Nov. 3, officials are telling voters not to wait.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon told KARE 11 that he recommends people get their ballot in the mail no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27, to ensure that it is counted. Katie Lauer from Minneapolis Elections and Voters Services said the same.

The advice comes as the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals hears a case Tuesday that could potentially overturn Minnesota's grace period of seven days for absentee ballots.

The attorneys general of 13 states have joined the case on the side of Secretary of State Simon, and the state of Minnesota, advocating for the grace period.

Mail your ballot back today, or drop it off at a ballot drop-off location by 3 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3. https://t.co/Em93Hpka0u https://t.co/VXPzwykZYS — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) October 27, 2020

The grace period was put in place by Ramsey County District Judge Sara Grewing in June. It was meant to give city and county elections staff enough time to process the expected record numbers of absentee ballots coming in by mail due to COVID-19.

However, a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Lucero and GOP party activist James Carson argues that the grace period is in conflict with state laws dictating that general elections must end at 8 p.m. on a Tuesday. When the lawsuit failed to win an injunction against the grace period, the plaintiffs appealed.

The possibility that the grace period could be overturned by the courts makes it even more important that voters get their ballots in the mail now.

On Monday in a similar case in Minnesota's neighboring state, the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked the ballot extension plan.

NBC reporter Geoff Bennett also reported Tuesday that voters should plan to hand in their ballot personally instead of mailing it at this point, with delays in USPS service nationally.

US Postal Service on-time delivery times for First-Class Mail have dropped again — now nearly as bad as the worst period this summer. If you are voting absentee and haven’t returned your ballot, experts say drop it off in person. Do not rely on #USPS delivery at this point. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 27, 2020

However, if for some reason it's not possible to get a ballot in the mail today - or if voters are nervous that it won't get where it needs to go in time - there are other options for turning in an absentee ballot.

Voters can go to an early voting center to turn in their ballot. That could be a county election office, but some cities and towns also provide in-person absentee voting locations. Those locations legally have to be open the last Saturday before Election Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the day before Election Day - Nov. 2 this year - until 5 p.m. However, voters should check with their local jurisdiction for exact hours.