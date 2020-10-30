KARE 11 is teaming up with nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica for their Electionland project.

For the 2020 election, KARE 11 is teaming up with nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica as a partner in the Electionland project, a nationwide media collaboration to track voting problems and the integrity of the election.

Together, we're asking for your tips if you've experienced or witnessed any problems while casting your ballot. That could include voter intimidation, broken voting machines, registration problems, change of voting locations and more.

Let us know about your voting experience by getting in touch using one of the methods below:

TEXT : Text the word VOTE to 81380 (standard text message rates apply)

: Text the word VOTE to 81380 (standard text message rates apply) WHATSAPP : Send the word VOTE to 1-850-909-8683

: Send the word VOTE to 1-850-909-8683 FACEBOOK MESSENGER: m.me/electionland

