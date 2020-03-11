Can you take time off work to vote on Election Day?

According to the Secretary of State's office, your employer must pay you for the time you need to vote.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you plan on voting in-person today or still have to drop off your absentee ballot, legally you're allowed to leave work to do so.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, "you have a right to take time off work to vote without losing your pay, personal leave, or vacation time."

Here's what you need to know:

Your employer must pay you for the time you need to vote, if it falls within your scheduled work time. Employers can't require you to use personal leave or vacation time

You should only as much time as you need to vote and go to work

Employers can't directly or indirectly refuse, limit, or interfere with this right, including what time you choose to vote

Your employer can ask that you tell them when you'll be gone, and ask that employees coordinate their absences to minimize workplace disruptions

You have the right to time off work to vote in all state and federal elections, and in all regularly scheduled local elections

According to the Secretary of State, employers that violate this law are guilty of a misdemeanor. Employee complaints should be filed with your county attorney.

If you experience voter interference or intimidation while voting or attempting to vote, you're encouraged to report it to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office at 877-600-VOTE.

See a problem at the polls? After you report it to the Secretary of State’s Office, text it to us at 763-797-7215.