2020 Voter Guide: What to know about Minnesota's elections

IMPORTANT 2020 ELECTION DATES IN MINNESOTA

September 18 : Early voting begins (by mail and in-person)

: Early voting begins (by mail and in-person) October 13: Deadline for advance voter registration by mail or online (same-day registration is still available at the polls)

Deadline for advance voter registration by mail or online (same-day registration is still available at the polls) November 3: Election Day & absentee ballot postmark deadline

Election Day & absentee ballot postmark deadline November 10: Deadline for absentee ballots to arrive at county election offices

WHO CAN VOTE IN MINNESOTA?

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, in order to be eligible to vote in Minnesota, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old on Election Day

A resident of the state of Minnesota for at least 20 days

Not currently serving a felony sentence (including probation, parole or supervised release)

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN MINNESOTA

Minnesota residents can register in advance until 20 days before the election. Registration is available online on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website. Voter registration can also be completed using a paper form, like from a voter registration drive, county elections office, or printed from the Secretary of State's website and postmarked by 20 days before the election.

Registration is also available on Election Day at the polls, by bringing in an approved document that proves your current address, or having another registered voter in your precinct vouch for you.

You can check your registration status online at the Secretary of State's website.

READ MORE: How to register to vote in Minnesota

WHAT'S ON YOUR BALLOT

Sample ballots can be found by searching your address on the My Ballot page of the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

WHERE & WHEN TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY

The state has a Poll Finder available online, where you can enter your address to find your polling location.

Most polls open starting at 7 a.m. on Election Day, and close at 8 p.m.; however, if you're already in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

DO I NEED TO BRING ID TO VOTE?

Identification or proof of address is only needed if you need to register to vote at the polls. If your voter registration is current, your name will be on the voter list at your polling location and the state of Minnesota does not require you to to show an ID to vote.

HOW TO VOTE EARLY IN PERSON

Minnesota voters can cast a ballot in-person starting 46 days before an election at county election offices. Some communities also offer additional in-person voting locations.

Early voting is available until the day before the election. In 2020, the early voting period runs from Friday, Sept. 18 to Monday, Nov. 2.

Eligible voters can also register to vote at an early voting location by providing proof of a current address.

HOW TO VOTE EARLY BY MAIL (ABSENTEE)

Minnesota voters can cast an absentee ballot by mail starting 46 days before Election Day.

Voters can request absentee ballots online on any day of the year except Election Day, while making sure to allow election officials enough time to send the ballot to you, and giving you time to return it. In 2020, state officials recommend requesting your ballot before Oct. 2 to make sure there's enough time to receive it.

Absentee ballots typically require a witness signature to be valid; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that requirement is waived for registered voters in 2020. Voters who are not already registered will still need a witness signature.

Once filled out, absentee ballots can be returned in multiple ways:

Return a ballot by mail or a package delivery service to your county elections office. In 2020, mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (Nov. 3) and received by your county within seven calendar days (Nov. 10).

Ballots can be returned in-person to your county elections office by 3 p.m. on Election Day.

In special cases, voters can ask for an agent to pick up and deliver ballots to the elections office.

No postage stamps are required to send in a ballot by mail.

READ MORE: How to get your Minnesota absentee ballot

HOW TO TRACK YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT

Absentee voters can track whether their ballots have been received by searching on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

READ MORE: How to track your vote in MN

WHERE IS MY COUNTY ELECTION OFFICE?

For voters with questions about their registration status, or those looking to drop off an absentee ballot, the Secretary of State keeps a list of the locations, contact information, and websites of county election offices across Minnesota.

HOW TO CHANGE YOUR VOTE

According to the Secretary of State, Minnesota absentee voters can ask to cancel their ballot until the end of business two weeks before Election Day. Voters must contact the election office that sent the ballot. A new ballot can be mailed, if there's enough time, or voters can cast their ballot in-person at the polls instead.

READ MORE: How to change your vote in MN

BE CAREFUL WITH PHOTOS AT THE POLLS

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, it is not illegal to take a photo inside of a polling place, but voters are not allowed to take photos of a marked ballot.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW THE RESULTS?

County election offices are responsible for counting ballots. The Secretary of State's Office will post unofficial election results on election night; however, due to the variety of equipment used by various counties, and the seven-day grace period for absentee ballot delivery in 2020, state officials caution that final results will take time.

