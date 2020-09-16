2020 Voter Guide: What to know about Wisconsin's elections

Get details here for how to register, where to vote, how to vote absentee, important election dates and more for Wisconsin residents.

Find in-depth information about voting in Minnesota in our 2020 Minnesota Voter Guide, and on the KARE 11 Voter's Toolkit page.

Get the latest results on the KARE 11 Elections page on Election Night.

IMPORTANT 2020 ELECTION DATES IN WISCONSIN

October 14: Deadline for advance voter registration online or by mail (postmarked)

Deadline for advance voter registration online or by mail (postmarked) October 20 - November 1: In-person absentee voting available at some municipal clerk's offices

In-person absentee voting available at some municipal clerk's offices October 29: Deadline to request an absentee ballot (regular and overseas voters)

Deadline to request an absentee ballot (regular and overseas voters) October 30: Deadline for advance voter registration at a municipal clerk's office (same-day registration is still available at the polls)

Deadline for advance voter registration at a municipal clerk's office (same-day registration is still available at the polls) November 3: Election Day (Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.); also, deadline to return an absentee ballot (by 8 p.m.)

WHO CAN VOTE IN WISCONSIN?

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, in order to be eligible to vote in Wisconsin, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old on Election Day

A resident at your current address for at least 28 days prior to the election

Not currently serving any felony sentence (including probation, parole or supervised release)

Not judged incompetent to vote

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN WISCONSIN

Wisconsin voters can register in advance of the 2020 election by completing an online form or postmarking a mail-in form by Oct. 14. In-person registration is also available at municipal clerk's offices until 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Voter registration is also available at the polls on Election Day.

Wisconsin residents can search their current registration status online.

WHAT'S ON YOUR BALLOT

Sample ballots can be found by searching by address on the My Vote Wisconsin website.

WHERE & WHEN TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY

The Wisconsin Election Commission provides an online search tool to help voters find their polling location.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day in Wisconsin.

DO I NEED TO BRING AN ID TO VOTE?

Yes. Wisconsin requires photo identification at the polls. The rule has been in effect in Wisconsin since 2015.

Interested in getting a free ID for voting purposes? Visit https://t.co/9nWrp70RDz for more information and to get ready for November 3! pic.twitter.com/qQ0kyvMncC — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) September 15, 2020

HOW TO VOTE EARLY IN PERSON

Early in-person absentee voting is available at some Wisconsin municipal clerk's offices in the state from Oct. 20 through as late as Nov. 1, 2020. Each community sets its own dates and hours, however, so voters should contact their municipal clerk for information.

Similar photo ID requirements are in place as Election Day.

HOW TO VOTE ABSENTEE IN WISCONSIN

Eligible Wisconsin voters can request an absentee ballot by filling out an online form, or by printing out an application and mailing it to the municipal clerk's office.

Under Wisconsin law, absentee voters must fill out their ballot in the presence of a witness, who must be an adult U.S. citizen.

Absentee ballots must be received by the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Line up a witness before you vote absentee by mail. You’ll need their signature and address. Learn more at https://t.co/v05aw9YhBN. pic.twitter.com/o6rlMlopa9 — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) September 16, 2020

WHERE IS MY MUNICIPAL CLERK'S OFFICE?

The Wisconsin Election Commission provides an online directory for locating the municipal clerk for your area.

Voting in the November General Election? Choose the option that’s right for you: at the polls or by absentee ballot, in person or by mail.



Request an absentee ballot or find your polling place all at https://t.co/R1N2Mzkydc. pic.twitter.com/g8Q5ZrrJDr — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) September 9, 2020