Where to vote early in Minnesota

Early voting opens on Friday, and here's how to find your voting location.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans can cast early votes for 2020 elections beginning Friday morning.

That can be done several ways, including by mail or in person. If you are turning in your ballot in person, though, don't head to your regular polling place.

Depending on where you live in Minnesota, there may be multiple locations where you can go to cast an early ballot. The county election office is always available, and there may be other nearby places to vote. According to the state's website, county election offices will have that information available.

Early voting is available until the day before the election. In 2020, the early voting period runs from Friday, Sept. 18 to Monday, Nov. 2. With the COVID-19 pandemic still surging in parts of the state, Secretary of State Steve Simon is urging all eligible voters to vote from home by using an absentee ballot.



"I’m expecting the already large demand for voting from home to continue through to Election Day. It’s about more than just convenience. Every voter who chooses an absentee ballot makes the polling place a little safer on Election Day for those who vote in person and those who serve as election judges," Simon explained. "I’m recommending that all voters request - and return - their ballots as soon as possible to help local officials process and count all of those ballots.”

If you are not already registered to vote, you may do so at your polling place if you provide proof of residence. A list of acceptable documents is available here.