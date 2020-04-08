We're one week out from primary election day

What you need to know to get your vote counted

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Primary day is August 11. Your vote will decide who moves on to the general election in November. We're talking DFL and Republican candidates for U.S. Senate, many U.S. House seats, and dozens of folks in the State Legislature.

Got it. Okay, but how do I vote? Hey, here's some good news! There are more ways than ever to get your vote counted.

If you've already requested your absentee ballot by mail, fill that sucker out and send it in, but don't dilly dally. There's no postage necessary, but it must be postmarked by election day, August 11, and received no later than August 13. You can also track the status of your mail-in ballot online to see when it arrives.

If you miss the mail-in deadline, you can drop your ballot off in person, up until 3 p.m. on election day, but here's the skinny on that, it must go to the election office that sent you the ballot, not your polling place.

If you didn't request your ballot by mail, you can still vote early by absentee ballot in-person. Head on over to your county election office. Otherwise, many cities and towns have other locations that you can stop into, right up until the day before the election.

For folks who are in nursing homes, assisted living or the hospital, you can request someone pick up and drop off your ballot for you. It's called agent delivery. Click here for more information about that.

And of course, if you're feeling nostalgic, you can kick it old-school and vote in person at your polling place on election day, August 11. Just remember, new this year for 2020, pack your mask.