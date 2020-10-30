What Minnesota voters need to know to make sure their votes are counted

A federal court ruling ordered late arriving absentee ballots to be separated and potentially removed from vote totals.

There's uncertainty surrounding the fate of late-arriving absentee ballots in Minnesota, following a ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday. The court ordered all absentee ballots arriving at county election offices after Election Day to be separated and potentially removed from the final vote totals, depending on future court rulings.

According to Secretary of State Steve Simon, the best way to ensure their ballots are counted will be to ensure their ballots are received by Nov. 3.

TRACK ABSENTEE BALLOTS ONLINE

Minnesota voters who have already returned their absentee ballots by mail can track their ballot online at the Secretary of State's Office to see if it has been received by their county election office.

RETURN YOUR BALLOT IN PERSON

Absentee ballots may also be returned in-person by 3 p.m. on Election Day to the county election office that sent the ballot.

Importantly, the Secretary of State's office notes that absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at a polling place on Election Day, they must be returned to the county election office.

A list of county election office locations can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

VOTE IN PERSON

Voters who recently mailed their ballots and may be concerned about meeting the Nov. 3 deadline can choose to cast their vote during in-person early voting (available at county election offices until Nov. 2) or on Election Day at a regular polling location instead.

"As long as your absentee ballot hasn’t been counted by your election officials, you may still cast a ballot in person by voting in your polling place on Election Day or at your local early voting location," the Secretary of State's website reads.

Voting in person will cancel the previously mailed ballot in the Secretary of State's records, which will not be counted, even if it is later received by the Nov. 3 deadline.

Get more information about voting in the 2020 election in our KARE 11 Voter's Toolkit: