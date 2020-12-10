Gov. Walz prepares to extend emergency powers for a fifth time

Walz maintains the coronavirus emergency is not over, and he needs the power to respond quickly.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers will meet again Monday morning to discuss a point of ongoing tension between Republicans and Democrats at the statehouse: the continued emergency powers held by Governor Tim Walz.

Gov. Walz said he wants to extend his peacetime emergency powers by another 30 days because the COVID emergency is not over.

His emergency powers first went into effect at the start of the pandemic, in the spring of 2020. Each time the emergency order is extended, Walz is required to call back lawmakers for a special session, so there's opportunity to repeal.

"It's imperative that we have the tools necessary to respond to this public health emergency," said Walz.

A series of lawsuits aimed at stripping Walz of his emergency powers have been dismissed by the courts in the past several months, but other legal challenges are expected. Walz has noted that all 50 states have declared states of emergency.

Walz is operating under the same part of state law designed to handle natural disasters, such as tornadoes, floods and wildfires.

If Monday looks anything like previous special sessions, the Republican-controlled Senate may vote to strip his powers, and the DFL-controlled House will vote in favor of Walz maintaining the order.

Approval of the emergency order in this session would extend the governor's emergency powers through November.