x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Former KARE anchor, WCCO radio host Cory Hepola announces run for governor

The Perham, Minnesota native made his announcement Tuesday afternoon via social media.
Credit: Twitter/@CoryHepola
In a Twitter video posted Tuesday, former KARE anchor and WCCO radio host Cory Hepola officially announced his bid for governor.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After days of speculation following his departure from WCCO Radio, Cory Hepola has officially announced he will challenge Gov. Tim Walz for his office this fall.

The Perham, Minnesota native made his third-party bid announcement Tuesday afternoon via social media.

Before joining WCCO Radio in 2019, Hepola worked as an anchor at KARE 11, anchoring Sunrise and weekend newscast, including an on-air pairing with his wife, Camille.

Hepola joins several candidates looking to unseat incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz, including Republicans Sen. Michelle Benson, former Sen. Paul Gazelka and former Hennepin County Sheriff Rick Stanek.

Related Articles

Watch more Minnesota politics:

Watch the latest political coverage from the Land of 10,000 Lakes in our YouTube playlist:

In Other News

President Biden preps for State of the Union address after rocky first year