Former KARE anchor, WCCO radio host Cory Hepola announces run for governor

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After days of speculation following his departure from WCCO Radio, Cory Hepola has officially announced he will challenge Gov. Tim Walz for his office this fall.

The Perham, Minnesota native made his third-party bid announcement Tuesday afternoon via social media.

Before joining WCCO Radio in 2019, Hepola worked as an anchor at KARE 11, anchoring Sunrise and weekend newscast, including an on-air pairing with his wife, Camille.

Hepola joins several candidates looking to unseat incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz, including Republicans Sen. Michelle Benson, former Sen. Paul Gazelka and former Hennepin County Sheriff Rick Stanek.

