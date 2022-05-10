Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says she was threatened, nearly injured in Faribault

According to Carnahan, the incident occurred while she was door knocking and handing out fliers in Faribault. Police say they're trying to identify the suspect.

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Police are investigating after Jennifer Carnahan, the former chair of the Minnesota GOP and current congressional candidate, said she was verbally threatened and nearly struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Faribault.

Officials with the Faribault Police Department confirmed the report, and said the alleged incident took place in the 1000 block of 1st Street Southeast, but didn't provide much additional information amid an ongoing investigation.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle," Chief John Sherwin said. "We are requesting assistance from witnesses or individuals who may have additional information. Our investigation remains ongoing at this time”

Carnahan formally announced her candidacy in the special election for Minnesota's First Congressional District back in March, following the death of her husband Jim Hagedorn. According to Carnahan, the incident occurred while she was door knocking and handing out fliers in Faribault. Police say they're still trying to identify the suspect.

Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan reports she was physically threatened this afternoon while door knocking in Faribault. pic.twitter.com/weW5qoflmB — John Croman (@JohnCroman) May 10, 2022

Rep. Jim Hagedorn died on Feb. 17 after a battle with stage 4 kidney cancer. Carnahan has been involved in state politics for years, most recently as Minnesota's GOP chairperson, a position she resigned from in August of 2021.

She had come under fire for her close ties with Anton Lazzaro, a Republican party donor now facing charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts. Carnahan and Lazzaro hosted a podcast together and were often seen together socially, prompting many within party to call for her removal.

In a statement, Carnahan denied having any knowledge of Lazzaro's alleged criminal activity, saying, "I trust that justice will be served, and he will spend the rest of his life in prison."

