Former President Trump facing possible indictment

On Saturday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to post "Illegal Leaks" say he'll be arrested on Tuesday, and encouraged his supporters to protest.

MANHATTAN, New York — It's been a years-long investigation that could lead to a historic moment involving former President Donald Trump.

"We've never had an ex-president indicted for a crime, close with Richard Nixon but never happened," said Hamline University Political Science Professor David Schultz.

It's a potential indictment, stemming from a Manhattan grand jury probe involving the former president and an alleged payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The big question now, according to Schultz?

"Whether or not he violated state and federal law when he allegedly made this payoff to Stormy Daniels in order to silence her about an alleged affair," said Schultz.

Money, allegedly paid out by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen on Trump's behalf, allegedly two weeks before the 2016 election.

"The indictment could have a political backlash that really strengthens his supporters and strengthens his hand within the republican party," said Schultz.

Leaders in the Republican Party quickly came to the former president's defense.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter, calling the move an "outrageous abuse of power" by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

The Trump team has stated the payment was to cover legal expenses, but in a report from NBC News, records show it was never reported in campaign finance records.

As for his 2024 reelection campaign?

"For many people, it will be a perhaps a deciding factor regarding whether they support him," said Schultz.

He went on to explain, "This could have an impact clearly upon his campaign both from a political point of view but also potentially from a legal point of view in the fact that he may have to spend time away from campaigning and preparing for his case."

Another witness is expected to testify Monday before the Manhattan grand jury, but it's unclear whether or not this will be the final witness before a vote is taken on whether to indict the former president.

