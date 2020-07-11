Former U.S. Rep. Jim Ramstad, remembered as champion for individual families battling addiction

Travis Oltmann and his wife Sarah credit Ramstad for Sarah's recovery.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — As a United States Representative, former Congressman Jim Ramstad had the platform to change millions of lives. However, the lives he touched individually are the ones that light the path to his legacy.

"15 years ago, I opened Salut in Edina," Travis Oltmann said. "I was an assistant manager there, and Jim Ramstad and his family became regular guests."

Oltmann is now the manager of Pittsburgh Blue Steakhouse in Maple Grove. As someone who has been in the restaurant industry for a long time, Oltmann is familiar with the natures of the hospitality business. Immediately, he said he recognized something special in former Rep. Ramstad when he noticed the congressman was referring to his restaurant staff by name.

By that point, Representative Ramstad's legislative work with mental health issues as well as his openness about his own addiction was well-known by the public. Knowing this, Oltmann said he decided to open up.

"I confided in him at one point about my wife," Oltmann said. "She was suffering from alcoholism and struggling. He gave me his personal cell phone number and told me, if I ever needed anything, to give him a call."

And that day came. Oltmann's wife Sarah was hospitalized with pancreatitis. Oltmann said he was left unsure of what to do. Scared, he dialed a number.

"He was in the middle of his last re-election campaign," Oltmann said, describing the call he made to Ramstad. "He was at his campaign headquarters when I called him. He dropped what he was doing that day, talked to me for a while, talked to me about the process of treatment and what it entailed, then proceeded to reach out to a friend of his who ran The Retreat in Wayzata. And he called me back, he had a bed reserved for my wife, for when she got out of the hospital."

Oltmann said he wasn't sure Ramstad would answer.

"I couldn't believe A--he answered, and B-- was willing to listen and took so much time out of his day to help us out," Oltmann said.

Both Sarah and Travis credit Sarah's 14 years of sobriety to the late congressman. While Oltmann said it is heartbreaking to hear of his passing, it has been a true joy reading about all the other lives Ramstad changed for the better.

"When you find out someone like him had passed, and you start reading the stories-- mine wasn't the only one out there today," Oltmann said. "He touched a lot of people, and I didn't know he was failing in health. To hear that he passed away I can only send my condolences to his family. I can't imagine what kind of void that leaves, when someone like that leaves you like that."

However, each story shared fills that void and makes fortifies Ramstad's legacy.