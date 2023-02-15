Mike Pence to visit Minnesota Wednesday to discuss parental rights

Pence will make stops in Minneapolis and Cedar Rapids, in advance of what many feel will be an announcement he is running for President in 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Minnesota Wednesday to talk about parental rights and what his organization calls "the indoctrination of children."

Pence will speak at the Minneapolis Club at 11 a.m. before traveling to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to advance the mission of Advancing American Freedom, an organization he founded to advocate for "Conservative values and policy." A press release says the former VP will deliver remarks on defending the rights of parents, and what Advancing American Freedom calls "the Radical Left's indoctrination of children."

The speech was scheduled to take place at the same time oral arguments are being delivered in the case of Parents Defending Education vs. Linn-Mar Community School District. According to The Gazette, the lawsuit was filed in federal court, attempting to overturn a policy that spells out inclusive practices for transgender students and protects a student's privacy by keeping their transgender status private at school, if they prefer.

Linn-Mar district policy states that any student in seventh grade or older will have priority over their parent or guardian when it comes to establishing a support plan to assist in gender transition.

Pence will then head south to Cedar Rapids, where he will headline a rally in opposition of policies that allegedly "indoctrinate children and attempt to strip parents of their rights."

Minnesota's DFL Party is among those not welcoming Pence's visit. "Vice President Pence will never be anything more than Donald Trump’s most embarrassing lapdog," said Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin in a released statement. "If Pence thinks his record of failure in the White House, his attacks on LGBTQ Americans, and his repeated efforts to cut Social Security and Medicare will help him win the presidency, he’s in for a very long two years.”

Many in the political arena expect Pence to declare his intention to run for President in 2024. If he does, Pence will encounter his former boss Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who have already launched bids for the White House. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not announced a run, but most expect he will enter the race in coming weeks or months.

