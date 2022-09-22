Frey, other mayors endorse Holton Dimick

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and several suburban mayors Wednesday appeared in front of the Hennepin County Government Center to show their support for former Hennepin County judge Martha Holton Dimick, in the race for Hennepin County Attorney.
“We’re here to say Martha Holton Dimick is the best county attorney for us as mayors to work with,” Frey told reporters. “She is the best possible person to help us keep people safe.”
Holton-Dimick and long-time Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty are vying to replace Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who is retiring after 24 years as the top prosecutor in Minnesota's most populous county.
The campaign released a list of 30 mayors who have officially endorsed Holton-Dimick, including Mayor Brad Weirsum of Minnetonka.
"Violent crime, property crime, juvenile crime and gun violence are all a concern to mayors everywhere," Weirsum remarked.
The election comes at a time of rising crime across the nation, and an era of continued racial reckoning in the criminal justice system sparked by the 2020 murder of George Floyd.
Holton Dimick finished 16 points behind Mary Moriarty in the August primary. It was a non-partisan, seven-way run-off with the top two candidates advancing to the General Election in November.
"We need a partner at the Hennepin County Attorney's office that will collaborate with every city and every police department in Hennepin County to keep our communities safe," Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie told reporters.
The Moriarty campaign released the following statement:
"Mary Moriarty's experience and vision for safety and justice have earned her the support of a broad, diverse, countywide coalition.
"Mary is proud to have the endorsement of the Minnesota DFL Party, Moms Demand Action, Vote Pro Choice, Attorney General Keith Ellison, State Auditor Julie Blaha, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and over 40 state legislators, mayors, city council members, and school board members across Hennepin County."
Mayor Melissa McNeill of Deephaven said the mayors are the ones who came up with the idea of joining forces to endorse Holton-Dimick as a group. They came up with a list of mayors who had expressed support for the campaign, then sent letters to them to verify that they were indeed on board with being identified publicly.
List of mayors endorsing Holton-Dimick:
- Lisa Jacobson, Brooklyn Park
- Ryan Karasek, Champlin
- Tom McKee, Corcoran
- Jim Adams, Crystal
- Melissa McNeill, Deephaven
- Ron Case, Eden Prairie
- James Hovland, Edina
- Todd Carlson, Excelsior
- Brad Johnson, Greenfield
- Chris Kauffman, Hanover
- Marvin Johnson, Independence
- Charlie Miner, Long Lake
- Kent Koch, Loretto
- Mark Steffenson, Maple Grove
- Julie Maas-Kusske, Maple Plain
- Kathleen Martin, Medina
- Jacob Frey, Minneapolis
- Brad Weirsum, Minnetonka
- Jaci Lindstrom, Minnetonka Beach
- Lisa Whalen, Minnetrista
- Ray Salazar, Mound
- Duane Poppe, Osseo
- Jeffry Wosje, Plymouth
- Rick Ihli, Rogers
- Jennifer Labadie, Shorewood
- Randy Stille, St. Anthony Village
- Kerry Taylor, St. Bonifacius
- Jake Spano, St. Louis Park
- Johanna Mouton, Wayzata
- Vince Suerth, Woodland
