GOP lawmakers call for special session to address legalized cannibis

Rep. Peggy Scott and additional members of the House Republican Caucus say there are numerous concerns and unanswered questions that have to be addressed.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A group of Republican lawmakers are asking Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic leaders to call a special session to address "numerous concerns" that have been raised about the new law that legalizes recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

In a letter to Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, Rep. and Assistant Minority Leader Peggy Scott called the law, which takes effect Aug. 1, a "hastily crafted piece of legislation" that "effectively legalized marijuana for children."

Scott argued marijuana usage among children and teens can lead to an increased risk of mental health issues, difficulty thinking and problem-solving, along with memory and learning issues.

"Legal consequences are a significant and important deterrent from youth addiction and can help avoid more grave issues later in life," the letter asserts. "This legislation deliberately took away an important tool for parents, law enforcement, and local communities to keep kids from harming themselves or others."

The letter was also signed by 19 GOP House colleagues.

Scott points to a handful of issues that GOP leaders want rectified before the 2024 session begins.

Reinstate penalties for possession and consumption of marijuana for those under 21 years of age.

Provide local communities with broader and permanent regulatory authority over the sale, possession, and consumption of marijuana, and impose greater limits on smoking and vaping of marijuana in public places.

Close the Black-Market Loophole that allows for illicit sales to flourish in the period between when marijuana possession and consumption is legalized and when a regulated retail market is established.

Rep. Scott referenced last year's legalization of low-dose THC consumables, saying it stands as proof that "poorly crafted laws lead to confusion and frustration." When the bill passed, there weren't many measurable regulations in place other than dosage levels, but the state lacked the capacity to routinely test for content. Just about anyone could sell something called a THC beverage, except for actual liquor stores.

Additional regulations were added to the law in 2023.

KARE 11 has reached out to Gov. Walz's office and DFL leadership for a response to Rep. Scott's letter and the request for a special session.

