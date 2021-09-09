GOP Sen. Jeremy Miller elected as Majority Leader

Sen. Miller was chosen for the position after Sen. Paul Gazelka stepped down to run for Minnesota governor.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Republican State Senator Jeremy Miller has been elected as the new Senate Majority Leader, a position left vacant by former leader Sen. Paul Gazelka.

Sen. Gazelka recently stepped down to run for governor.

Sen. Miller has served as Minnesota Senate President since 2019, and was the youngest person to hold that position. He was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and was the second youngest state senator elected at that time.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be elected by my peers as Leader,” Miller said in a statement. “For the last five years, Senate Republicans have worked to advance Minnesota in so many ways... I’m incredibly proud of the way our majority has improved the lives of every Minnesotan. As we head into a bonding year, we will invest in the top priorities for the state and create a fair and transparent redistricting process for the next election.”

Sen. Miller lives in Winona with his family, and is also the CFO for Wm. Miller Scrap Iron & Metal Co., his family's business that was started in 1910.